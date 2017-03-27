Cameroon: Govt Steps Up Reforestation...

Cameroon: Govt Steps Up Reforestation Efforts - but Forest Loss Continues

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Yaounde - Forest restoration is welcome, but it's more critical to protect existing forests, which provide the greatest benefits in terms of limiting climate change and protecting biodiversity Cameroon's government plans to restore 12 million hectares of deforested land to redress the challenges of dwindling forests and help mitigate the effects of climate change. Local councils, nongovernmental organisations and businesses are backing the plan, which will be accompanied by efforts to conserve indigenous forest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC