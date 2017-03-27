Cameroon: Govt Steps Up Reforestation Efforts - but Forest Loss Continues

Yaounde - Forest restoration is welcome, but it's more critical to protect existing forests, which provide the greatest benefits in terms of limiting climate change and protecting biodiversity Cameroon's government plans to restore 12 million hectares of deforested land to redress the challenges of dwindling forests and help mitigate the effects of climate change. Local councils, nongovernmental organisations and businesses are backing the plan, which will be accompanied by efforts to conserve indigenous forest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.