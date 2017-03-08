Cameroon: Govt Sabotages Own Digital Economy Plan With Internet Shutdown
Cameroon aspires to be a tech hub and "multiply by 50" jobs in ICTs. But high costs, poor infrastructure and the internet blackout in Silicon Mountain undermine this vision.
