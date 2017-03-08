Cameroon: Anglophone Cameroon Marks 50 Days Without the Internet
It's been exactly 50 days since Cameroonian authorities imposed an internet blackout on English-speaking regions in the majority French-speaking nation. Hundreds of youths shouted "Bring back our internet! Bring back our internet!" on the streets of the western city of Bamenda as the convoy of Cameroonian Prime Minister Philemon Yang passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
