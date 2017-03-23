9 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack22 min ago
Yaounde, March 19 Seven attackers and two Cameroonian soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected Nigerian Islamic sect Boko Haram in Cameroon's Far North Region on Saturday. One Cameroonian army source who declined to be named told Xinhua the attackers launched attack on a base of Cameroonian forces in Soueram, in Far North Region bordering Nigeria, at around 2.00 a.m., but the attack was repulsed by the army.
