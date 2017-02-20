Victoria Oil & Gas achieves record monthly production in January

Cameroonian energy utility Victoria Oil & Gas reported that it had achieved record monthly production in January and that a new pipeline to Bonaberi came onstream during the final quarter of 2016. After the extension of the Bonaberi pipeline, which provides gas to Doula, the largest city in Cameroon and the capital of the Littoral region, the company gained three new thermal customers for its gas during December.

