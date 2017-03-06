UN expert calls on Cameroon to restore net services
Cutting net services was an "appalling violation" of the right to freedom of expression, said UN special rapporteur David Kaye . "I am particularly concerned at the tightening of the space for free speech at a time when its promotion and protection should be of the utmost importance," said Mr Kaye, an independent expert who advises the UN about attacks on free speech.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
