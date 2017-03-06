UN expert calls on Cameroon to restor...

UN expert calls on Cameroon to restore net services

Monday Feb 13

Cutting net services was an "appalling violation" of the right to freedom of expression, said UN special rapporteur David Kaye . "I am particularly concerned at the tightening of the space for free speech at a time when its promotion and protection should be of the utmost importance," said Mr Kaye, an independent expert who advises the UN about attacks on free speech.

Chicago, IL

