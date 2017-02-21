RSA Global Network Expands African Se...

RSA Global Network Expands African Service by Extending Globus Partnership

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Leading international insurer RSA can now service multinational customers in five more African countries after extending an existing partnership with Africa-based insurance network, Globus. Founded in 2007, Globus Network operates from its head office in Douala, Cameroon, and is the largest network of African insurers with members across 46 countries, RSA said in a statement.

