RSA Global Network Expands African Service by Extending Globus Partnership
Leading international insurer RSA can now service multinational customers in five more African countries after extending an existing partnership with Africa-based insurance network, Globus. Founded in 2007, Globus Network operates from its head office in Douala, Cameroon, and is the largest network of African insurers with members across 46 countries, RSA said in a statement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan '17
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
