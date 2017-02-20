Mbalmayo: Special Rapid Intervention ...

Mbalmayo: Special Rapid Intervention Unit created

The Special Unit of the Police was created to fight against insecurity and bring down crimes in the subdivision . The pioneer Commander of the unit and his troops were commissioned this 10th February 2017.

