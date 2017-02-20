Gabon's elephants are being decimated...

Gabon's elephants are being decimated by poachers

Read more: UPI

Between 78 and 81 percent of forest elephants in one of Central Africa's largest preserves have been lost to poachers, according to a new study by researchers from Duke University . "Our research suggests that more than 25,000 elephants in Gabon's Minkebe National Park may have been killed for their ivory between 2004 and 2014," John Poulsen, assistant professor of tropical ecology at Duke, said in a news release.

Chicago, IL

