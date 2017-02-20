Gabon's elephants are being decimated by poachers
Between 78 and 81 percent of forest elephants in one of Central Africa's largest preserves have been lost to poachers, according to a new study by researchers from Duke University . "Our research suggests that more than 25,000 elephants in Gabon's Minkebe National Park may have been killed for their ivory between 2004 and 2014," John Poulsen, assistant professor of tropical ecology at Duke, said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan 24
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan '17
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC