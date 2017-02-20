France: Speed Camera Exclaims

France: Speed Camera Exclaims

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TheNewspaper

Vigilantes in Dax, France sent a message to local officials last week as they took one of the area's more lucrative automated ticketing machines out of service. According to Sud Ouest , the speed camera installed last month on the D6 Route de Tercis had its lenses covered with three spraypainted exclamation points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC