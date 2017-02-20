English vs. French tensions in Camero...

English vs. French tensions in Cameroon turn deadly

Monday Feb 6 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Only one high school student out of 4,000 showed up on the first day of Cameroon's new term in Bamenda, the English-speaking city at the heart of a deadly conflict over language in this bilingual West African country. Teachers have joined a strike led by lawyers resentful over the official use of French in the English-speaking part of the country.

