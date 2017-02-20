Cameroon: There's More to Cameroon's ...

Cameroon: There's More to Cameroon's Protest Than Meets the Eye

For three activists from western Cameroon who joined a call for the recognition of their linguistic preferences, last week didn't bring any good news. The lawyer, teacher and journalist have been locked up since mid-January, and their case before a military tribunal was again suspended on 13 February, to 23 March.

