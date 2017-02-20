Cameroon police kill two in protests in English-speaking northwest
Cameroon police killed two protestors and wounded 10 others on Friday in the latest bout of violence in the English-speaking northwest of the mostly Francophone country, police and political sources told Reuters. Protests began in November in the northwestern town of Bamenda when lawyers and teachers claimed their rights were being neglected by Cameroon's French-speaking majority.
