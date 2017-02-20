Cameroon: Kid Beats Internet Ban to W...

Cameroon: Kid Beats Internet Ban to Win Coding Competition

A 17-year-old Cameroonian has won Google's annual coding award, despite the partial shutdown of internet in his country. Nji Collins Gbah is the first African to win the competition.

Chicago, IL

