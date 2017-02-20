Cameroon: English-speakers Asked to Send Kids Back to School
Officials in Cameroon are calling on parents in English-speaking areas to send their children back to school, as the Central African country grapples with a continued divide over language. Schools in English-speaking areas have been closed since teachers went on strike November 21, mainly over what they and allied lawyers consider the overbearing use of French in Cameroon.
