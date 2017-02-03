Cameroon: Cameroon's Anglophone Regio...

Cameroon: Cameroon's Anglophone Regions Suffer Under Internet Ban

Wednesday Feb 1

In Cameroon, a government-ordered internet blackout aimed at quashing unrest in the English-speaking regions is hurting the local economy. Banks have been paralyzed and salaries left unpaid.

Chicago, IL

