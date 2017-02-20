Cameroon: Anglophone Activists Plead Not Guilty to Terrorism
Three Cameroonian activists pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism at a military tribunal in Yaound on Monday. Human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Balla, university lecturer Fontem Neba and radio host Mancho Bibixy were involved in organising protests over the last three months about perceived marginalisation in Cameroon's Anglophone regions.
