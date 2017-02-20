BEAC: former Governor says farewell to the PM
During the farewell audience he was made Commander of the Order of Valour on behalf of the Head of State. The former BEAC Governor expressed gratitude for the honour and saluted Cameroon's involvement in finding solutions to the economic situation in the Sub-region.
