5 officials of UN, Boundary Commission killed in Cameroon

Y ola- Five officials of the United Nations, the National Boundary Commission and Adamawa State Ministry of Land and Survey have been confirmed killed, while on a delineation mission to the border towns between Adamawa and the Republic of Cameroon. Adamawa State Commissioner for Justice, Silas Sanga, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the corpses have been returned to the state in preparation for onward movement to their states and country of origin.

Chicago, IL

