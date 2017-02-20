2017 Promote: Exhibition fair opened

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang has officially opened the sixth edition of the International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs and Partnerships dubbed PROMOTE. Several speakers during the ceremony at the esplanade of the Yaounde Conference Centre, this Monday 13th February 2017 highlighted the importance of the Business-to-Business encounter.

Chicago, IL

