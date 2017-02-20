2017 AFCON: Indomitable Lions lift tr...

2017 AFCON: Indomitable Lions lift trophy after 15 years

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have won the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating the Pharaohs of Egypt 2-1. The winning goal from Vincent Aboubakar came at the 88th minute through a long pass from Siani on the edge of the box.

