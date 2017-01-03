The Bamenda Protest: PM en treats stake holders to resume classes
The Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang here by urges the Education community of the North West and South West Regions, where classes were explicably stopped since 21st November 2016, to resume school activities in Primary, Secondary High Schools and Universities on Monday 9th January 2017 for the second term of the Academic year. In line with the end-of-year message, of the Head of State, the Prime Minister reaffirms Government's readiness to pursue the multi-faceted dialogue engaged with teachers, trade unions, and other stake-holders to improve the functioning of the English-speaking sub-system of education.
