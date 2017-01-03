The Bamenda Protest: PM en treats sta...

The Bamenda Protest: PM en treats stake holders to resume classes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CRTV

The Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang here by urges the Education community of the North West and South West Regions, where classes were explicably stopped since 21st November 2016, to resume school activities in Primary, Secondary High Schools and Universities on Monday 9th January 2017 for the second term of the Academic year. In line with the end-of-year message, of the Head of State, the Prime Minister reaffirms Government's readiness to pursue the multi-faceted dialogue engaged with teachers, trade unions, and other stake-holders to improve the functioning of the English-speaking sub-system of education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Thu PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15) Jan '15 Son of man 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,394

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC