The Bamenda Protest: NW elites take stance in favour of students

Wednesday Jan 4

Elites of the North West region accompanied by Senators and Members of Parliament have signed a communique calling for an effective back to school on Monday 9th January 2017 . In the communique published this 4th January 2017, the elites argued that an unending protest shall compromise the future of children in the English speaking part of the country .

Chicago, IL

