The Bamenda Protest: NW elites take stance in favour of students
Elites of the North West region accompanied by Senators and Members of Parliament have signed a communique calling for an effective back to school on Monday 9th January 2017 . In the communique published this 4th January 2017, the elites argued that an unending protest shall compromise the future of children in the English speaking part of the country .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t...
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
|Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10)
|Oct '15
|ransom
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC