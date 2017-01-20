Socio-professional insertion of youth...

Socio-professional insertion of youths: President makes good his promise

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang has this 11th January 2017 launched a special three-year youth plan for the socio-professional insertion of youths in Cameroon. A package of 102 billion CFAF has been allocated for youth orientation, training and financing of specific income-generating activities.

Chicago, IL

