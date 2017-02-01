Reporting the rise of Europe's populi...

Reporting the rise of Europe's populist parties

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Al Jazeera

Set for a series of national elections in 2017, leaders of Europe's far-right parties convened in the German city of Koblenz. But with these politicians thriving on their anti-establishment credentials and their dislike of the mainstream media, journalists face a conundrum on how to cover the rise of the right.

Chicago, IL

