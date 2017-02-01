Reporting the rise of Europe's populist parties
Set for a series of national elections in 2017, leaders of Europe's far-right parties convened in the German city of Koblenz. But with these politicians thriving on their anti-establishment credentials and their dislike of the mainstream media, journalists face a conundrum on how to cover the rise of the right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|Jan 24
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC