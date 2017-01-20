Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That E...

Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Values Require Europhobia? A: Simon Mol

Wednesday Jan 4

The conservative Law and Justice ruling party in Poland holds a now rare confluence of positions: pro-European Union and pro-European. It feels that the European Union should operate in the interests of Europeans, that European Values imply that Poles should be allowed to work in London, but not that Poland should be forced to take in massive numbers of non-Europeans.

Chicago, IL

