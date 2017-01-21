Nigerian troops kill 15 Boko Haram fighters in anti-terror operation

Nigerian troops have killed 15 Boko Haram fighters in an anti-terror operation in the northeastern state of Borno where terrorists have been making efforts to regroup and plan more attacks. Nigerian army chief Tukur Buratai, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Saturday, said one terrorist, suspected to be a foreigner, was captured during the anti-terror raid carried out by the military in Rann, a town in Kala Balge district of Borno State.

