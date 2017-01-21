Nigerian troops kill 15 Boko Haram fi...

Nigerian troops kill 15 Boko Haram fighters in anti-terror operation

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Nigerian troops have killed 15 Boko Haram fighters in an anti-terror operation in the northeastern state of Borno where terrorists have been making efforts to regroup and plan more attacks. Nigerian army chief Tukur Buratai, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Saturday, said one terrorist, suspected to be a foreigner, was captured during the anti-terror raid carried out by the military in Rann, a town in Kala Balge district of Borno State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC