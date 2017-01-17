Nigeria accidentally bombs refugee camp, killing 100 and wounding aid workers

In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, people displaced by Islamist extremists fetch water at the Muna camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria. This photo taken on June 18, 2014 in Garoua, northern Cameroon, shows a Cameroon's Air Force Alpha Jet parked following a surveillance flight over the northern border, as part of a reinforcement of its military action against Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.