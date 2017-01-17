Nigeria accidentally bombs refugee ca...

Nigeria accidentally bombs refugee camp, killing 100 and wounding aid workers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, people displaced by Islamist extremists fetch water at the Muna camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria. This photo taken on June 18, 2014 in Garoua, northern Cameroon, shows a Cameroon's Air Force Alpha Jet parked following a surveillance flight over the northern border, as part of a reinforcement of its military action against Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC