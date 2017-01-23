More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language...

More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide Intensifies

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Voice of America

A blackboard with translations of French phrases into the Kanuri language is seen at a Cameroonian military base in Kolofata, Cameroon, March 16, 2016. In Cameroon, a months-long strike by English-speaking professionals has snowballed into a movement calling for greater autonomy or even, some say, independence for Anglophone parts of the country.

