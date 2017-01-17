France: Vigilantes Spraypaint Speed C...

France: Vigilantes Spraypaint Speed Camera White

White spraypaint was used to take out a speed camera in the Charente department of France on Saturday. According to Sud Ouest , the "discriminating radar" was located on the RN10 in La Couronne.

