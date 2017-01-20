.com | Cameroon frees anglophone yout...

.com | Cameroon frees anglophone youths in bid to end protests

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: News24

Cameroonian authorities on Tuesday freed 21 young protesters arrested during deadly clashes, hoping to calm growing protests by the English-speaking minority who complain they are treated as second-class citizens. Schools and courts have been shut in Cameroon's two anglophone regions since November after teachers and lawyers went on strike in protest at what they say is the marginalisation of their community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,035

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC