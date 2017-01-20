.com | Cameroon frees anglophone youths in bid to end protests
Cameroonian authorities on Tuesday freed 21 young protesters arrested during deadly clashes, hoping to calm growing protests by the English-speaking minority who complain they are treated as second-class citizens. Schools and courts have been shut in Cameroon's two anglophone regions since November after teachers and lawyers went on strike in protest at what they say is the marginalisation of their community.
