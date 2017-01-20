Chinese Vice Minister of Culture Holds talks with government officials

The Vice Minister of Culture from the People's Republic of China Ding Wei who is presently in Cameroon for a three day working visit has been received this Thursday 12th January 2017 at the PM's Office and later at the Ministry of Culture. At the PM's Office, discussions were centred on ways of strengthening cultural exchanges between Cameroon and the People's Republic of China within the next 3 years.

