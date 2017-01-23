Chairperson of the African Union Comm...

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Shocked by the Untimely...

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr. Dlamini Nkosazana-Zuma, is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic helicopter crash carrying General Jacob Kodji and other senior military personnel of the Cameroonian Defence Forces, near the village of Bogo in northern Cameroon. The General and his team were on a mission to track down Boko Haram insurgents.

Chicago, IL

