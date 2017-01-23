Chairperson of the African Union Commission Shocked by the Untimely...
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr. Dlamini Nkosazana-Zuma, is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic helicopter crash carrying General Jacob Kodji and other senior military personnel of the Cameroonian Defence Forces, near the village of Bogo in northern Cameroon. The General and his team were on a mission to track down Boko Haram insurgents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In...
|18 hr
|Ron
|1
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC