Cassava could 'transform economies' in Central Africa

Monday Jan 16 Read more: SciDev.Net

Ministers of agriculture and rural development from Cameroun, Central African Republic and Gabon are optimistic that agriculture could transform the region into a semi-industrial economy, with cassava being at the centre of the sector. They were speaking with agricultural experts, policymakers and smallholder farmers during the inaugural biennial Cassava forum held in Cameroon last month .

Chicago, IL

