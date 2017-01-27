Cameroon's Camrail responsible for deadly train accident - expert report
Cameroon's Camrail bears "total and entire responsibility" for a passenger train accident that killed at least 79 people last year, concluded one of the four experts reports commissioned by the government for an official inquiry that was seen by Reuters on Thursday. The packed train operated by Camrail, a unit of French industrial group Bollore, derailed in the town of Eseka on Oct. 21 en route from the capital Yaounde to the central African country's port city of Douala.
