Cameroon's Anglophone areas suffer internet blackout

English-speaking regions of Cameroon continue to suffer an internet blackout after Anglophone teachers, lawyers and students went on strike against the government's alleged bias towards Wednesday marks the eighth day since the authorities ordered the country's telecommunications providers to shut off internet connections to the regions of Northwest and Southwest. Al Jazeera reached out to Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the country's minister of communications, who pledged to comment on the situation but he has yet to do so.

