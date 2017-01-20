Cameroon Says 2017 Growth to Be 6% Even as New Taxes Imposed an hour ago
Cameroon's economy is set to expand 6 percent this year even as it imposes new taxes to compensate for a decline in government revenue from oil, Finance Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey said. The central African nation last month approved the introduction of 24 taxes that apply to a wide range of goods and services, including second-hand car imports and exports of timber, Mey said in a Jan. 3 interview in the capital, Yaounde.
