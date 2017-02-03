Cameroon: Govt Widens Clampdown to Curb Anglophone Protests
After cutting off the English-speaking regions from the Internet, targeting media outlets and stripping Cameroon's beauty queen of her crown for speaking her mind, the government has now set its sights on journalists. Cameroonian President Paul Biya The Cameroonian Government seems especially worried that word gets out into the world about the situation in Anglophone regions.
