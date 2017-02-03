Cameroon: Govt Widens Clampdown to Cu...

Cameroon: Govt Widens Clampdown to Curb Anglophone Protests

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: AllAfrica.com

After cutting off the English-speaking regions from the Internet, targeting media outlets and stripping Cameroon's beauty queen of her crown for speaking her mind, the government has now set its sights on journalists. Cameroonian President Paul Biya The Cameroonian Government seems especially worried that word gets out into the world about the situation in Anglophone regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan 24 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC