Cameroon City Shuts Down Over Language Issue
The streets were empty Monday in the Cameroonian city of Bamenda, as residents honored a call to strike over the increasing use of French in English-speaking parts of the country. A client and her attorney argue outside a courthouse in Bamenda as bystanders listen in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t...
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
|Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10)
|Oct '15
|ransom
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC