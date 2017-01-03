Cameroon: Child Labour in Eastern Gol...

Cameroon: Child Labour in Eastern Gold Mines

Children in eastern Cameroon leave school as young as seven to work in gold mines. Moki Kindzeka travelled to the mining town of Betare-Oya where residents have an uneasy relationship with the Chinese mining community.

