Africa: Democracy Hypocrisy

Africa: Democracy Hypocrisy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Critics have long argued that the African Union supports the authoritarian rule of many of the leaders of its member countries. They say it is little more than an old boys' club for dictators - Paul Biya of Cameroon, Yahya Jammeh of Gambia and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, among others - who have been in power for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Tue Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC