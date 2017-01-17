Africa: African Entrepreneurs Turning to Crowdfunding
The banks wouldn't give him a loan, so Cameroonian Georges Badjang approached a crowdfunding platform. Although relatively unknown in Africa, this alternative source of finance is helping his firm grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
|Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10)
|Oct '15
|ransom
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC