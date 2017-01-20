2017 Second term: No schools reopened in NW and SW

The second term of the 2016/2017 school year is yet to resume in the North West and South West regions as students have not gone to school on the opening day this 9th January 2017. Despites attempts by government officials to let the school year begin effectively in the North West and South West Regions teachers in public and private school went to their respective campuses but the majority students were absent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRTV.