2017 New Year Wishes to Presidents Paul Biya: the diplomatic makes a dignosis of the year
Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Representatives of International Organizations and other dignitaries accredited to Yaounde accredited with rank of ambassador have presented best wishes of the New Year 2017 to the President of the Republic Paul Biya. The ceremony that took place at the State House began in earnest with a speech by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mgr Piorro Piopo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Daddy
|3
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t...
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
|Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10)
|Oct '15
|ransom
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC