Young Continent, Old Leaders: The Aging Face of African Governance

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is seen upon arrival for his annual State of the Nation address at Parliament in Harare, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. All 10 of the world's nations with the youngest populations are in Africa, according to United Nations statistics, giving the continent a median age of just under 20 years-or, roughly half the estimated median age of the United States, .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.