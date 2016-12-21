Press freedom under attack in Cameroon

Friday Dec 16

The Cameroonian government and security services should immediately reverse a series of repressive measures that have produced a crisis of media freedom in the country, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. In recent weeks, authorities arrested a journalist covering protests; suspended dozens of newspapers and broadcasters permission to operate; permanently banned three newspapers from publishing and their publishers from practicing journalism; and sanctioned dozens more journalists.

Chicago, IL

