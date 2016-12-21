Poland to sell bonds due Apr 2019 at switch tender on Thursday
Dec 13 Poland will offer to sell zero-coupon bonds due April 2019 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The ministry said that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due January, April and October next year.
