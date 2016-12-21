Poland to sell bonds due Apr 2019 at ...

Poland to sell bonds due Apr 2019 at switch tender on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Reuters

Dec 13 Poland will offer to sell zero-coupon bonds due April 2019 at a switch tender on Thursday, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The ministry said that it would sell the bonds in exchange for papers due January, April and October next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15) Jan '15 Son of man 1
ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09) Jan '15 paynesteve 195
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC