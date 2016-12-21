#PayFalcons :Senate assures Super Falcons of payment of outstanding allowances
Chairman of the committee, Obinna Ogba, told the players that the Senate was committed to ensuring that their allowances were paid. "Let me inform you that my Committee has been mandated to investigate activities of the Nigeria Football Federation with regards to the face-off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t...
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
|Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10)
|Oct '15
|ransom
|58
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Son of man
|1
|ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09)
|Jan '15
|paynesteve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC