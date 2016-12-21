Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria Relations G...

Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria Relations Gathered Some Clout

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The much-talked of bilateral relations as they should really be, came into direct focus in 2016 with a State visit to Nigeria by the Head of State. The Presidential couple was in Abuja from May 3 to May 4 on the invitation of the Nigerian Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari and in return to a friendly and State visit the latter made to Cameroon in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
News Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10) Oct '15 ransom 58
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15) Jan '15 Son of man 1
ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09) Jan '15 paynesteve 195
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC