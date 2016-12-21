Hilton Celebrates Its Annual Global Month of Service
As part of Hilton's Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility program, Global Month of Service is a celebration of the community engagement efforts throughout the entire year. "A core part of Hilton's mission is to have a lasting, positive impact on the thousands of communities where we live, work and travel, and that is the inspiration for our annual Global Month of Service," said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|7
|How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t...
|Jul '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|EMMANUEL
|1
|They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|speedball
|1
|Bamenda prepares for a distinguished guest, Pre... (Mar '10)
|Oct '15
|ransom
|58
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Son of man
|1
|ibogaine hcl and iboga root barks for sale (Sep '09)
|Jan '15
|paynesteve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC